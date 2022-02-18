Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NFL Superstar, Team Diverge and Pizza Hut team up for Chain Games Showdown

NFL Superstar, Team Diverge and Pizza Hut team up for Chain Games Showdown

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Blockchain champion Chain Games, the global leader in play-to-earn gameplay, is turning up the February heat as it teams with eSports superstar and all-pro NFL superstar JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Team Diverge for giant cash and crypto payouts, all-star competition, and mouth-watering giveaways powered by Pizza Hut.

Six days of extreme Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay — with $17,500 in cash and Ethereum in the Grand Finale prize pool — will begin on Monday, February 21st with five days of free-to-enter qualifiers presented by GetAurox.com. Each day, three teams will earn the chance to match their speed and skill against a select group of the world’s top professional gamers in the main event on Saturday, February 26th.

 All of the action will stream live on twitch.tv/chaingames.io

NFL free agent and former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Smith-Schuster, founder of Team Diverge, the world’s first athlete-led gaming and lifestyle company, will compete in the Grand Finale and will also be giving away $2500 in Pizza Hut gift cards during a special “Halftime with the Hut”. 

Entrants also will have chances to win custom pro controllers by Gamenetics.

About Chain Games:

Chain Games is an evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming combining smart contract-based contests with state-of-the-art gameplay. With a $2-million budget for marketing, sponsorships, and eSports in 2022, Chain Games is building a unique ecosystem of proprietary games and global favourites, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Goobers Battle Obstacle Arena, Super Crypto Battle, Super Crypto Kart, Solitaire Plus, Beat Legend: AVICII, FPS, and many more.

On the web:

Website: chaingames.io

Instagram:@realchaingames

Facebook @realchaingames

Twitch: twitch.tv/chaingames_io

CONTACT: Mike Jean 
Quantum Media House 
mike (at) quantummediahouse.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.