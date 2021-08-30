Breaking News
NFTE Announces Continued SC Johnson Support for Youth Entrepreneurship Education Across the Midwest

Funding to Support Classroom-based Educational Programming

Chicago, IL, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is pleased to announce a renewed commitment by SC Johnson to support entrepreneurship education for K-12 students in the Chicago Metro area and throughout the Midwest region during the 2021-22 school year.

The funds from a $5,000 SC Johnson grant will be used to support NFTE’s classroom-based programs. SC Johnson people will also work directly with NFTE student entrepreneurs through volunteer engagement as business plan coaches and pitch competition judges. “We value the support SC Johnson provides for NFTE students and we look forward to deepening our relationship in the coming year with expanded volunteer engagements,” said Scott Nasatir, NFTE Midwest Regional Director. “Thanks to partners such as SC Johnson, we’re able to reach 2,700 young entrepreneurs and 26 entrepreneurship educators in the Chicago public schools and extend coaching opportunities to additional NFTE students in neighboring states.”

SC Johnson supports NFTE’s annual fund, Entrepreneurship Education in Every School, and SC Johnson people volunteer at the NFTE Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Summit as well as the NFTE Midwest Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Series, an annual pitch competition that has fueled many noteworthy small business startups over the years. In addition, SC Johnson volunteers will also participate in a NFTE Innovation Day event this fall, helping to provide an intensive day of project-based learning focused specifically on solving environmental sustainability challenges.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 70,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 12 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com

