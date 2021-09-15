Breaking News
NFTE Announces Launch of SDG-Focused Innovation Challenges Open to Young Impact Entrepreneurs

Students from around the world compete for cash prizes

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Want to build a more just and equitable world? The young people competing in the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) World Series of Innovation (WSI) are doing just that as they compete for cash prizes in seven innovation challenges launched today, all focused on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

  • SDG 2: PIMCO Food Equity Challenge
  • SDG 5: Mary Kay Gender Equality Challenge
  • SDG 8: Citi Foundation Inclusive Growth Challenge
  • SDG 13: Bank of the West Move on Climate Challenge
  • SDG 11: Saint-Gobain Sustainable Cities Challenge
  • SDG 11: Maxar Resilience from Space Challenge
  • SDG 17. EY Collaborate for Impact Challenge

Anyone ages 13 to 24 can enter the innovation challenges in this annual competition presented by NFTE and Citi Foundation. The open entry period runs from September 15 through December 15, 2021.

A new set of WSI challenges is launched each fall, during the lead-up to Global Entrepreneurship Week. The innovation challenge series began as an enrichment activity in one NFTE classroom but quickly grew into a robust global competition. Each year thousands of young people from scores of countries around the world team up to enter the online challenges, proposing innovative ideas to address a range of concerns, from hunger and poverty to climate change and sustainable development.

“As a longtime supporter of NFTE and the World Series of Innovation, Citi Foundation is proud to empower the next generation of innovators who are working to tackle the challenges facing our society,” said Brandee McHale, Head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of the Citi Foundation. “We look forward to seeing more young adults hone their entrepreneurial mindsets and apply practical business skills to real global challenges, and create innovative solutions that help build a better future for themselves and their communities.” 

Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE President and CEO, adds, “Entrepreneurship can light a spark in young people. We look forward to seeing the ideas WSI competitors come up with but what’s really exciting is watching these young people learning how to find the opportunities in a tough challenge, to ideate, then to refine and iterate. That experience of thinking like entrepreneurs opens them up to new possibilities.”

Learn more about the latest set of NFTE WSI innovation challenges, the sponsoring organizations, and the prizes being offered at www.nfte.com/innovation.

Nominate a young person who might be interested at www.nfte.com/nominate and they’ll receive a special invitation to compete.

See some of the winning entries from previous challenges at www.nfte.com/wsi-winners.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and 14 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com.

 

