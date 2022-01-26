NFTY, Inc. expands by deploying NFTY’s dApp on Polygon Studios

The Polygon blockchain allows for faster, more affordable transactions

Miami, FL, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) This week, NFTY, Inc. announced they have officially launched their utility token and accompanying DeFi protocol on the Polygon Studios ledger.

Polygon’s Ethereum-based interoperability and scalability made it a natural extension of the project to reach a broader base of individual participants. While Ethereum is the largest blockchain for NFTs, its high transaction fees have placed the protocol out of reach for many potential patrons and advocates. NFTY aims to provide real solutions to this issue, which our new Polygon deployment further enables.

“We love seeing projects like NFTY coming to the Polygon Network. NFTY’s commitment to higher user adoption made Polygon a clear choice and we are so excited to have them as a partner.” – Ishan Negi, Polygon Studio’s Operations Lead.

“With Polygon’s support, we will now have access to faster transaction speeds and lower gas fees, allowing us to be more attractive to buyers and sellers, especially those looking for fewer barriers to entry. We’re excited about the progress $NFTY has made over the past 90 days and the partnerships we’ve built along the way. Polygon is going to play a huge role in our company’s future.” – Chris Mills, CEO of NFTY, Inc.

The NFTY dApp can be accessed by connecting to the Polygon RPC and going to https://app.nftytoken.io. For help on how to stake NFTY tokens to start your NFTY journey please check out our video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTO8d3uL5yE

After being one of the few NFT startups at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) last week, NFTY is gaining traction and building strategic partnerships to grow its community and awareness within the industry quickly. $NFTY is available for purchase on the ApeSwap DEX and the Bitmart exchange.

About NFTY

NFTY creates a quality validation layer for NFTs by introducing a new group between buyers and sellers. This community of advocates vets NFTs to reward excellence, earning a share of the proceeds, all powered by the NFTY token. Through this unique process, buyers can find trusted collectibles, and creatives can build their reputations through the NFTY advocacy network.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Enterprise Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT projects like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh, and Decentral Games. If you’re a game developer, builder or NFT creator looking to join the Polygon Studios ecosystem, get started here.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram | Tiktok | LinkedIn

CONTACT: Ed Mills CMO NFTY, Inc +1 (270) 320-5212 Ed.Mills (at) nftytoken.io