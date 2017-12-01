nFusz CEO Rory Cutaia Tells How He Made People Millionaires, and Will Do It Again, on iHeart Radio

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB:FUSZ) CEO Rory J. Cutaia told iHeart Radio listeners yesterday how he made investors, company members and employees millionaires when he sold his last company, and how he’s planning to do it all over again with nFusz. The Chief Executive Officer talked candidly with host Michael Yorba on CEO Money, IHeart’s Talk Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth, about how he is now disrupting the $38 billion CRM industry.

A video from the segment, accompanying this press release is available here.

“I started my career at a prominent law firm, representing some of the top entrepreneurs the world has ever produced. I consider myself a recovering lawyer,” said nFusz Rory J. Cutaia.. “I left the legal profession to become an entrepreneur myself, and founded a company called Telex, which created the defacto standard for the telecom industry, called co-location. I sold that company for $200M, our investors received more than eighteen times their invested capital, I made a lot of millionaires in the company, distributed stock to all the employees and even the receptionist was able to purchase a home and change her life. Telex is a great company, in fact it was recently sold again, about a year ago, for almost $2 billion,” said Mr. Cutaia.

Now Mr. Cutaia is taking on the $38 billion CRM industry with nFusz’s flagship product, notifiCRM, which was launched in September of this year. The software product is on the watch list for Sales Force, NetSuite and other CRM giants. While other CRM companies focus on tracking engagement, notifiCRM creates it, using interactive video with clickable calls-to-action right in the video. Users can send succinct, effective, corporate compliant and interactive videos through email, SMS messages, or on social media.

notifiCRM allows anyone to become a video marketing and sales expert, starting at just $9.95/month, plus a modest one-time activation fee. Users learn exactly how video recipients are behaving and responding, right in the system. It is the only platform that offers users analytics on who watched a video, how many times, for how long, and which calls to action were engaged. The user can easily, visually identify who are the most interested prospects, and re-target them right in the system. Calls to action can include: purchasing a product, initiating a phone call or email, launching or auto-launching a website, or scheduling an appointment, all without leaving the original interactive video.

“Most people today, can’t sell. Our product removes selling skills out of the sales process by using proprietary, interactive video technology with corresponding analytics,” said Mr. Cutaia. “In today’s video-centric world, if you’re not using video to market yourself, you’re easily ignored. If you want to be effective, you must deliver messaging in a way that is engaging and succinct, while empowering the user to act on-demand, seamlessly. The only way to achieve this is through video, and not just video, interactive video. That’s the solution, and customers are seeing increased conversion rates by up to 600%,” continued Cutaia.

nFusz CEO Rory J. Cutaia will be a regular guest on IHeart’s Talk Radio 1190 AM Dallas/Fort Worth, every Wednesday at 12pm PT/3pm ET.

About nFusz, Inc.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB:FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and its enterprise-class scalability meets the needs of today’s global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary “Video-First” notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. With our flagship product, notifiCRM, we’ve re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today’s video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what “engagement” means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit www.nFusz.com.

About WFN1 News Corp

WFN1 & “CEO Money” is about focusing on businesses, people and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes. Discovering new and interesting companies and industries is very fascinating and can be very rewarding to investors. Timely, innovative and productive ideas steadily spring from CEOs and business leaders with a desire to be linked to the investing public’s awareness. WFN1 can offer this very unique business forum with a win-win proposition that promotes growth in our economies and encourages prosperity through investor participation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Please address media inquiries to: [email protected]

855.250.2300, extension 30

Please address advertising inquiries to: [email protected]

855.250.2300, extension 30

Please address investor inquiries to: [email protected]

855.250.2300, extension 3