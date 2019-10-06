NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin (NGM282) in Patients with NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary results from a planned, pre-specified interim analysis of the aldafermin 1 mg Cohort 4 in the ongoing, adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Live Conference Call
Domestic Callers: (844) 873-0551
International Callers: (602) 563-8472
Passcode: 7077749
Live and Archived Webcast
For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
Archived Conference Call
Domestic Callers: (855) 859-2056
International Callers: (404) 537-3406
Passcode: 7077749
The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.
|Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
|Media Contact:
Liz Melone
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Ruhnn Holding Limited – RUHN - October 6, 2019
- NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin (NGM282) in Patients with NASH - October 6, 2019
- ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Abiomed, Inc. Investors of Important October 7th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ABMD - October 6, 2019