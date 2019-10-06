Breaking News
NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin (NGM282) in Patients with NASH

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary results from a planned, pre-specified interim analysis of the aldafermin 1 mg Cohort 4 in the ongoing, adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Live Conference Call
Domestic Callers:  (844) 873-0551
International Callers:  (602) 563-8472
Passcode:  7077749     

Live and Archived Webcast                                   
For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call  
Domestic Callers:  (855) 859-2056
International Callers:  (404) 537-3406
Passcode:  7077749
The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler
[email protected]
[email protected]

 Media Contact:

Liz Melone
[email protected]
