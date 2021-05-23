NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from 24-Week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 Study of Aldafermin in NASH

Breaking News
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss topline results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating 0.3 mg, 1 mg and 3 mg doses of aldafermin versus placebo in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Live Conference Call
Domestic Callers: (844) 873-0551
International Callers: (602) 563-8472
Passcode: 9393531

Live and Archived Webcast                                   
For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call  
Domestic Callers: (855) 859-2056
International Callers: (404) 537-3406
Passcode: 9393531

The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Alex Schwartz
[email protected] 		 Media Contact:
Liz Melone
[email protected] 

