NGM Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences focused on drug research and development for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NGM’s lead clinical candidate, aldafermin (formerly known as NGM282), is currently in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of NASH. Presentation details are as follows:

Monday, October 21, 2019

Event: H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, NGM

Time: 2:00 – 2:20 pm ET

A live webcast of this presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 30 days following the event.

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Event: B. Riley FBR, Inc.’s NASH Symposium

Location: San Francisco, CA

Presenters: David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Aetna Wun Trombley, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, NGM; Panel Moderator: Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director at Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK

Time: 11:15 – 11:50 am PT

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.