NHCOA Joins AARP With the Virtual Campaign Caring for the Caregiver

Featured Image for NHCOA Featured Image for NHCOA

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NHCOA and AARP are launching an online campaign dedicated to bringing awareness about caring for the caregiver. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be stressful. Caregivers not only have to take charge of looking after their loved ones but also need to upkeep their personal lives; it can be an overwhelming way of life. But as a very important role in society, it is extremely crucial for caregivers to practice day-to-day activities that will help them to maintain a healthy mindset.

Caregivers need to be mentally and physically healthy in order to be able to assist those who need their help. Family and professional caregivers need to be aware of their own health, and self-care and be mindful to not put their well-being at risk. The combination of loss, prolonged stress, the physical demands of caregiving, and the biological vulnerabilities that come with age can place one at risk for significant health problems as well as early death.

“The importance of the campaign is to ensure that caregivers can recognize themselves as an essential part of the field and that they need to care for themselves with the same diligence as they care for others. Through the virtual campaign, they can find resources and tools to keep themselves mentally and physically healthy,” states Dr. Yanira Cruz, President and CEO of NHCOA.

“As Latinos, caring for family and friends is one of life’s greatest honors,” says Yvette Peña, Vice President in the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AARP. “It’s also one of life’s greatest responsibilities. AARP is proud to work with NHCOA to make sure caregivers feel supported in their role by equipping them with the resources, knowledge, and plans they need to look after those they love.“

Faced with the urgent need to make caregivers aware of the importance of caring for their own health with the same attention they give to their loved one’s health, NHCOA has partnered with AARP to create an online campaign titled “Caring for the Caregiver.” The digital campaign consists of social media posts and articles that will be published on NHCOA’s social channels. Follow the campaign on our social media to learn more about this project and see important information for taking care of caregivers.

About the National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA): NHCOA is the leading national organization working to improve the lives of Hispanic older adults, their families and their caregivers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NHCOA has been a strong voice dedicated to promoting, educating, and advocating for research, policy, and practice in the areas of economic security, health, and housing for Hispanic older adults, families, and caregivers for more than 50 years.

About AARP: AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

——————————————-

Contact: Marcela Martínez

Company: National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA)

Phone: 202-347-9733

Email: publicrelations@nhcoa.org

Web: www.nhcoa.org

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram: @NHCOA

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment