NHF Issues Call to Action for Its Seven Second Freeze Challenge During June’s Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

CEO Tom Dabertin Says ‘Drink and Donate’ To Show Support for Those With Migraine Disease

Seven Second Freeze Challenge Drink and Donate

Chicago, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Headache Foundation (NHF) issued a call to action for Americans to “drink and donate” as part of its Seven Second Freeze Challenge to boost awareness and research for headache disorders and migraine disease. Today kicks off Migraine and Headache Awareness Month.

Tom Dabertin, NHF’s CEO/Executive Director said, “This is a tangible way everyone can show their support for the more than 40 million American adults who seek medical care for headache disorders and migraine disease. The Seven Second Freeze Challenge is designed to draw awareness to the impact that migraine and headache disorders has on more than 40 million American adults. The Challenge is patterned after the wildly successful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of a few years ago, but not as disruptive as the Ice Bucket Challenge where participants had to change clothes following participation.”

Like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Dabertin hopes the allure of the challenge spreads quickly through social media, generating participation by celebrities, influencers, and people from all walks of life. He said,” most importantly, the challenge helps to draw attention to how disruptive headaches can be by emulating the sharp pain that a person feels.”

Dabertin hopes groups use the Seven Second Freeze Challenge at public events (fairs, festivals, concerts, sporting events, etc.). He said the challenge is ideal for professional sports teams, including major and minor league baseball teams, offering a fun and educational mid-inning challenge that could be held at local ballparks and carried by local television news broadcasts.

The mechanics of the challenge are simple:

Participants will video themselves taking the Seven Second Freeze Challenge by drinking a frozen drink in 7 seconds. Upon completion of the challenge, the individual posts the video on social media and nominates 3-5 other individuals to participate in the challenge. Those who fail to do so are challenged to donate $20 to the NHF.

Participants are given 24 hours to complete the challenge.

Those taking the Seven Second Freeze Challenge and issuing challenges to others are encouraged to share their videos on social media platforms using the hashtag #NHFreeze and #FreezeChallenge.

To donate, use NHF’s secure online portal: https://headaches.org/donate/ or simply text headaches to 61094. NHF is a non-profit; donations are tax deductible.

# # #

About the National Headache Foundation

The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the leading educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision makers. For more information on the National Headache Foundation, please visit www.headaches.org.

Attachment

Seven Second Freeze Challenge

CONTACT: Linda Summerfield National Headache Foundation 3122742674 lsummerfield@headaches.org