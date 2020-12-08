Breaking News
NHK WORLD-JAPAN, Japan’s International English-Language Television Channel to Launch in Canada

TOKYO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NHK WORLD-JAPAN, Japan’s international 24-hour English-language television channel, became part of Telus’ channel lineup on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Telus is the first operator in Canada to include NHK WORLD-JAPAN on their platform.

“Carriage on Telus in Canada is an important milestone for NHK WORLD-JAPAN, and we are delighted that our channel is now available to Canadian viewers,” said Mr. Shiromoto Masaru, president and CEO of Japan International Broadcasting (JIB), the worldwide distributor of NHK WORLD-JAPAN. “By bringing our original and diverse programming to Telus, we will now have the ability to reach even more viewers, making our wide variety of programs more accessible to new audiences.”

Telus plans to provide the NHK WORLD-JAPAN channel in HD for free to its viewers in western Canada for 3 months. It will be included in the News International package on Telus’ IPTV service, Optik TV.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN features original television programming from NHK, the sole public broadcaster in Japan, and delivers diverse programming featuring hourly live international news from Tokyo and overseas, along with programs on current affairs, lifestyle, culture, food, travel, sports, technology, science, and history, with the Japan and Asian perspective.

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world.

About Japan International Broadcasting, Inc.

Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.

