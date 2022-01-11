Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NHL Rookie Launches Foundation to Empower the Next Generation of Athletes

NHL Rookie Launches Foundation to Empower the Next Generation of Athletes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Ben Jones of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Organization launches the Ben Jones Foundation to help relieve the financial burden of kids’ sports.

Ben Jones Foundation

Ben Jones Foundation

Ben Jones Foundation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox Ellis Sports, marketing agency, today announced that Ben Jones of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Organization has launched the Ben Jones Foundation to benefit youth athletes and his mission to provide grants to help cover the financial cost of sports for children of all ages.

“As a professional athlete, hockey has always been a huge part of my life, and I’m very aware of the time and financial commitment required to pursue sports at any level. My foundation aims to assist with overcoming some of those challenges,” said Ben Jones when asked why he started the foundation. Jones partnered with Fox Ellis Sports to build an e-commerce platform (www.benjonesfoundation.com) that will directly benefit children from all backgrounds and allow them to further connect with the sports they love while helping their families avoid some of the financial burdens associated with participating.

As Jones works with local charitable organizations, he’s equally committed to working with partners, such as Fox Ellis (www.foxellis.com) to grow the game. “It’s always a pleasure working with athletes like Ben who are committed to finding unique ways to leverage his professional platform while helping others embrace the idea that major league athletes should take an active role in helping the next generation,” said Michael Browning, Managing Director at Fox Ellis Sports.

Media Contact:

Rob Curran

Fox Ellis Sports

O 603-225-9900

C 609-752-4320

rcurran@foxellis.com

About Fox Ellis

Fox Ellis empowers athletes, artists, content creators, and more to control their self-sovereign identity, protect themselves during and after their professional careers, and connect with a new global audience of Gen Z fans. With a unique combination of traditional branding, digital data monetization, and digital authentication, Fox Ellis helps leverage personal identity while building on the security of blockchain technology to protect brand value, monetize your personal data, and provide incremental revenue streams across all aspects of a creator’s activities.

Related Images

Image 1: Ben Jones Foundation

Contributor: Fox Ellis Agency

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Ben Jones Foundation

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.