Figures showing 133% increase since 2013 derided as ‘smoke and mirrors’ amid failure to meet treatment targetsNHS figures that show more people than ever are being checked for cancer have been criticised as “misleading” by experts.Official data published on Monday reported that almost 3 million people in England were tested for cancer in 2022, a 133% increase in the decade since 2013. Continue reading…
