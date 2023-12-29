Average of 3,631 patients in hospital with Covid during Christmas week, data shows, a rise of 57% in a monthA surge in the number of flu and Covid admissions to hospitals in England is adding to a “storm of pressure” facing the health service, NHS leaders have said.Figures released on Friday showed that in Christmas week, there were on average 3,631 patients with Covid in hospital, up 57% from the same week in November. Continue reading…

Read Full Story