Crisis in NHS contributing to nurses being spat at and punched, leading some to leave the profession, Prof Nicola Ranger saysNurses are being put in increasing danger from shocking levels of violence and aggression by patients, a senior nursing leader has warned.Prof Nicola Ranger, the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) director of nursing, said the crisis in the NHS had fuelled bad behaviour by patients frustrated by worsening delays for treatment since the Covid pandemic. Continue reading…

