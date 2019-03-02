NHTSA probing two fatal Tesla crashes in Florida since Sunday: agency

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Saturday is investigating a fatal Tesla Inc Model S crash in Davie, Florida that killed the driver and suffered a major fire, the second fatal crash this week the agency is probing.
