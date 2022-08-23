Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nicegram announces plans to launch a yield platform for its users and invites FinTech companies to collaborate

Nicegram announces plans to launch a yield platform for its users and invites FinTech companies to collaborate

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Popular open-source Telegram client Nicegram announces plans to launch a yield platform with savings and investment opportunities within the messenger. In August, Nicegram’s monthly active users (MAU) reached 2 million, most of which come from Southeast Asia and Latin America.

The Nicegram team aims to change the savings market and give everyone, regardless of their financial experience, a possibility to make extra income. Nicegram users will start earning for completing tasks posted on the platform. Moreover, those who subscribe will be able to benefit from the savings program and invest the accumulated funds in the yield programs selected by the Nicegram team and community. Such a passive income opportunity will be available thanks to a multi-level referral system.

One of the key features of the Nicegram yield platform is that it will be managed by Nicegram users themselves. The messenger team announces its intention to launch a community token, which will be issued to active community members. These tokens will be used in voting for yield programs on the platform or other activities that will affect the future of the messenger. Tokens can also be added to the pool and thereby increase referral rewards and the number of referral levels that bring profit.

The Nicegram team sees a big advantage in using classic fiat profit models in combination with modern blockchain solutions and invites FinTech and Crypto companies to collaborate.

Media Contact

Brand: Nicegram

Contact: Media team

E-mail: investor.relations@appvillis.com

Website: https://web3.nicegram.app

SOURCE: Nicegram

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.