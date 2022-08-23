Nicegram announces plans to launch a yield platform for its users and invites FinTech companies to collaborate

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Popular open-source Telegram client Nicegram announces plans to launch a yield platform with savings and investment opportunities within the messenger. In August, Nicegram’s monthly active users (MAU) reached 2 million, most of which come from Southeast Asia and Latin America.

The Nicegram team aims to change the savings market and give everyone, regardless of their financial experience, a possibility to make extra income. Nicegram users will start earning for completing tasks posted on the platform. Moreover, those who subscribe will be able to benefit from the savings program and invest the accumulated funds in the yield programs selected by the Nicegram team and community. Such a passive income opportunity will be available thanks to a multi-level referral system.

One of the key features of the Nicegram yield platform is that it will be managed by Nicegram users themselves. The messenger team announces its intention to launch a community token, which will be issued to active community members. These tokens will be used in voting for yield programs on the platform or other activities that will affect the future of the messenger. Tokens can also be added to the pool and thereby increase referral rewards and the number of referral levels that bring profit.

The Nicegram team sees a big advantage in using classic fiat profit models in combination with modern blockchain solutions and invites FinTech and Crypto companies to collaborate.

