New York, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The streets of Times Square were filled with the powerful harmonies of Amazing Grace on Saturday, June 8, as thousands at the event and those already in the area joined a flash mob choir—becoming a prominent highlight of the ‘Jesus Week’ evangelistic event in New York City. This extraordinary performance, led by global evangelist Nick Hall, is set to be a key part of an upcoming Anthem of Grace broadcast for Pulse Evangelism, an organization leading a worldwide effort to make Jesus known.

Building on the success of the initial Anthem of Grace broadcast, which impacted tens of millions worldwide on Good Friday, the gathered crowd brought together individuals to celebrate the hope of the Gospel. In addition to the choir, 19 members of Pulse Evangelism’s young evangelist training program, Pulse 100, shared the Gospel in the streets of New York alongside Hall. So far, 51 Gospel responses have been recorded.

“We were blown away by the impact of the initial Anthem of Grace broadcast, and seeing thousands join together in Times Square was an incredible testament to the power of unity,” said Hall. “My prayer is that this performance of Amazing Grace will continue to spread the hope of the Gospel far and wide.”

The entire event was filmed for a future broadcast as part of the Anthem of Grace campaign. A film crew captured key moments, including Nick Hall leading the crowd in singing Amazing Grace from the stage, spontaneous choirs forming, and individual testimonies of faith. In several cases, bystanders were moved to sing Amazing Grace, and their heartfelt renditions will be featured in the upcoming broadcast.

Launched by Dimas Salaberrios, Mick Richards and David Beidel, Jesus Week is an evangelistic movement that has mobilized churches to reach millions throughout the Northeast. The weekend’s event in Times Square featured a lineup of inspiring speakers and artists, including author David Beidel, worship leader Freddy Washington, and hip-hop artist KB, who performed for an enthusiastic audience. Running from 2PM to 8PM ET, the event drew thousands of participants and onlookers creating an atmosphere of celebration and worship in the heart of New York City.

“The energy in Times Square during the flash mob was so moving,” added Pastor and film producer Dimas Salaberrios, one of the event’s featured speakers. “It was a powerful demonstration of faith and community, and I believe it touched many lives. Being part of such a transformative event was something I’ll never forget.”

The entire program was free and open to the public, with local churches and worship teams joining the flash mob choir. The intersection of 43rd Street and 7th Avenue became a hub of joy and praise, as the powerful performance of Amazing Grace resonated through Times Square.

