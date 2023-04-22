Evangelist Nick Hall will lead FTS, the largest university outreach in history, at the University of Oklahoma on April 29, followed by a speaking engagement at TEDxFARGO on July 20 and plans to reach the state of North Dakota with the Gospel in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evangelist Nick Hall will share the Gospel at FTS, the largest university outreach event in history, on April 29. The evangelist, speaker, and founder of Pulse will speak in front of an at-capacity stadium crowd of 60,000 or more.

This is the first time a stadium event of this magnitude will be held at a university campus, and it all started when two University of Oklahoma students named Josh Robinson and Nathan Wong co-founded FTS and dreamed of holding the event many months ago. The student leadership team asked Nick Hall to be the main speaker at the outreach.

“Revival started at Asbury University earlier this year, and now we’re seeing a movement forming again in Oklahoma City with the next generation as they look for hope in a dark world,” says Hall. “FTS is a place where an entire community can come together in one stadium to hear the Gospel message.”

Chance the Rapper will headline this unprecedented event as he crosses the divide between popular culture and a stadium-capacity evangelistic outreach. Kari Jobe, the Grammy-nominated worship artist behind the songs “The Blessing” and “Forever,” along with Grammy-winner Chandler Moore from Maverick City, will also perform.

The free event, known as FTS for “Fill the Stadium”, takes place at the Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Following this stadium outreach in April, Hall will share insights about how to reach the next generation at a high-profile TEDx event to be held in Fargo, North Dakota on July 20. The event will take place at the Fargo Civic Center where Nick will have the opportunity to share the Gospel during an 18-minute TED Talk presentation.

Other speakers at the TEDx event in Fargo include venture capitalist Molly Wood, Harvard student Penelope Hartogensis, and filmmaker William Greenfield.

Hall sees TEDx as a catalyst for another ambitious plan: to reach the entire state of North Dakota with the Gospel, starting with his TEDx talk and into 2024.

“Pulse launched in North Dakota back in 2004 through my English paper at NDSU,” he says. “Before that, my life was impacted through Luis Palau’s Mission North Dakota back in 2000. People have been asking us to lead a statewide effort for years, and we are asking if now is the time?”

About Pulse

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 318 million people impacted by the Gospel and two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event, training evangelists on American college campuses, or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org.

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick’s life was changed when he wrote a paper titled “Pulse” for his English class hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse, and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 300 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life, because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak, and be alone. One of the goals of Nick’s life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus, because that’s where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife Tiffany and three children.

