Nick Lazaridis Appointed AMD Senior Vice President, Sales, EMEA, India and APJ

July 20, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the appointment of Nick Lazaridis to senior vice president, AMD Sales, responsible for managing sales across EMEA, India, and APJ. Lazaridis will report to AMD Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer (CSO) Darren Grasby.

Lazaridis most recently served as president, EMEA for HP Inc. He is returning to AMD after previously leading Asia Pacific regional sales from 2009 to 2012. Lazaridis has over 30 years of high-tech business experience leading organizations across mature and emerging markets globally.

“Nick’s industry experience and wealth of knowledge of strategic global engagements will be instrumental in supporting the significant growth opportunities we see over the coming years,” said Darren Grasby.

