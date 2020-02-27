Breaking News
Nick Stavropoulos, Leading Utility Safety Expert, Joins Urbint as Chief Safety Advisor

Stavropoulos Joins Urbint to Lead Utility Industry into a New Era of Safety Through Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urbint, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for utility safety and risk reduction, today announced that Nick Stavropoulos has joined the company as its first Chief Safety Advisor. Stavropoulos brings decades of experience leading the nation’s top utilities through some of the industry’s biggest challenges to his new advisory role at Urbint. Stavropoulos was recently appointed Chief Safety Advisor at NiSource and previously served as President and COO of Pacific Gas & Electric, two of the nation’s largest utility companies.

As Chief Safety Advisor, Stavropoulos will provide vital expertise to Urbint on how to maximize the safety impact that its artificial intelligence-powered risk reduction technology can have on major utilities.

“Nick is the leading force in utility safety, and it’s an honor to welcome him as a critical advisor,” said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. “Nick joining Urbint is a tremendous endorsement of the role our technology will play in the future of the energy industry.”

“The energy industry is at a crossroads, and it is clear that the only way for utilities to meet the safety and emissions reduction demands of the 21st century is through technology,” said Nick Stavropoulos. “Urbint’s technology is transforming America’s energy delivery landscape, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the company as it leads the industry into a new era of safety and reliability with artificial intelligence.”

Stavropoulos has led several of the country’s largest natural gas and utility companies, and is known for his work advising gas utilities on new safety measures. Before joining PG&E, Stavropoulos served as Chief Operating Officer for National Grid USA, and held several leadership positions at KeySpan Energy Delivery.

About Urbint

Urbint uses artificial intelligence to empower utilities and infrastructure operators to predict and prevent threats, making communities safer and more resilient. Urbint’s technology leverages proprietary Models of the World and machine learning to enable risk-driven decision making, enhancing safety, reliability, and affordability — all while reducing emissions.

Urbint partners with over 40 utilities, including 9 of the top 10 largest gas utilities in North America. Urbint’s customers include National Grid, Southern Company, Con Edison, Exelon, Dominion, NiSource, and Xcel Energy among others.

To learn more, visit urbint.com. Follow us on Twitter @urbint.

