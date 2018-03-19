Nickel One Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of $500,000 and Closes $336,000 First Tranche

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nickel One Resources Inc. (TSXV:NNN) (the “Company” or “Nickel One”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit to raise aggregate proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.10 per share.

In addition, today the Company announced that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement. The Company issued 6,720,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $336,000.

Each unit consisted of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.10 per share.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period with expiring on July 20, 2018. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital purposes.

No Finders Fees were paid with respect to funds received during the first tranche of this private placement.

About Nickel One:

Nickel One Resources Inc. is a PGE, Nickel, Copper exploration and development company evaluating the Tyko Property near Marathon, Ontario, Canada and has recently acquired the LK PGE, Copper Nickel, project in Finland. Nickel One’s objective is to efficiently advance the Tyko Project through exploration and development to a mineral resource and to continue the development and expansion of the LK project. The Company intends to build shareholder value through accretive acquisition of additional promising assets.

