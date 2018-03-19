Breaking News
Home / Top News / Nickel One Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of $500,000 and Closes $336,000 First Tranche

Nickel One Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of $500,000 and Closes $336,000 First Tranche

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN           

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nickel One Resources Inc. (TSXV:NNN) (the “Company” or “Nickel One”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit to raise aggregate proceeds of up to $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.10 per share.

In addition, today the Company announced that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement. The Company issued 6,720,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $336,000.

Each unit consisted of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.10 per share.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period with expiring on July 20, 2018. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital purposes.

No Finders Fees were paid with respect to funds received during the first tranche of this private placement.

About Nickel One:

Nickel One Resources Inc. is a PGE, Nickel, Copper exploration and development company evaluating the Tyko Property near Marathon, Ontario, Canada and has recently acquired the LK PGE, Copper Nickel, project in Finland. Nickel One’s objective is to efficiently advance the Tyko Project through exploration and development to a mineral resource and to continue the development and expansion of the LK project. The Company intends to build shareholder value through accretive acquisition of additional promising assets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

“Vance Loeber”
President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Vance Loeber
Phone: 1-778-327-5799 ext.315
Fax: 778-327-6675
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Nickel One Resources Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices; title matters; 6 environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.