Nielsen: TEN Spring Water Becomes #2 Top-Selling Alkaline Water in Bulk

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TEN Spring Water’s 1 gallon jug is now the #7 top-selling SKU in Enhanced Water in the U.S., catapulting the brand into the #2 position in terms of bulk water in the category (Nielsen: Total U.S. Food – Value Add Water). The data examines alkaline water brands and is representative of the previous 52 weeks ending August 10, 2019.

“Our 1 gallon jug continues to be among the fastest-growing SKUs in the entire category, and the strong sales is reflective of the growing consumer trend towards larger bulk sizes,” said TEN founder Jose Fernandez. “Our customers spoke and we answered their call with not only a 1 gallon bottle but also a new 1.5 liter size launched this year. Meeting the needs of our loyal customers will always be our top priority.”

TEN Spring Water continues to land shelf positions at the major supermarket retailers. The 1 gallon jug currently has widespread retail availability at marquee grocery chains including Publix, Food Lion, Brookshires, Ingles, Food City and Whole Foods. Other TEN retailers include Wegmans, Albertsons, The Fresh Market, United, Market Street and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles and the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Spring Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN is also available online at Amazon.com, Luckyvitamins.com and Walmart.com.

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

About TEN Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and half-liter six packs at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For more information about TEN Spring Water, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

Contact:
George Sandrini
Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341
Email: [email protected]

