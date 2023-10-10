Nigeria Data Center Market is expected to reach US$ 601.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 10%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nigeria Data Center Market is valued at US$ 308.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A data center is a building that stores, manages, and processes computer systems, servers, networking equipment, and related components in order to gather, store, process, distribute, or enable access to massive volumes of data.

Many Nigerian organizations are pursuing digital transformation efforts, with operations and services transferring online. This digitalization necessitates strong data storage and processing capabilities, which drives the demand for data center services. Nigeria’s increased internet penetration has resulted in an increase in online activities ranging from e-commerce to social networking and online banking. Data centers are critical to the infrastructure that supports these digital services.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Nigeria Data Center market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, enterprise size, consulting, integration, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North Central Nigeria, North East Nigeria, North West Nigeria, South West Nigeria, South East Nigeria, South Nigeria) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Nigeria Data Center market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Nigeria Data Center market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Nigeria Data Center Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, colocation has the largest market share of more than 70%. Colocation services are a significant revenue generator in Nigeria’s data center business. Colocation is becoming increasingly popular among organizations due to the convenience, security of their IT infrastructure, and reduced power outages.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 308.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 601.3 million Growth Rate 10% Key Market Drivers Rising cloud adoption

Increasing e-commerce sector

Expansion of telecom networks Companies Profiled IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Amazon

MTN Business

Schneider Electric

Airtel Nigeria

Kasi Cloud

Medallion Data Centre

APC Nigeria

Oracle Nigeria

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Data center companies and data center players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Nigeria Data Center market include,

In April 2022, Equinix Inc. paid approximately US$ 320 million for MainOne, the parent company of MDX-I, to begin its growth into the African continent. This allows Equinix to implement its long-term objective of providing carrier-neutral data center services in Nigeria.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Nigeria Data Center market growth include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Amazon, MTN Business, Schneider Electric, Airtel Nigeria, Kasi Cloud, Medallion Data Centre, APC Nigeria, and Oracle Nigeria, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Nigeria Data Center market based on type, enterprise size, consulting, integration, end user and region

Nigeria Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Colocation Hyperscale Edge Green and Sustainable

Nigeria Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Large Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Nigeria Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Consulting Network Design Network Planning Security Consulting Network Analysis Benchmarking Needs Assessment Operation Assessment Process Improvement

Nigeria Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Integration Project Management Installation Test & Debug Custom Software Development Security Implementation Change Management Software Configuration Training & Site Preparation

Nigeria Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Telecommunication & IT Energy & Utilities Government Media and Entertainment Others (Healthcare, Retail, Education, etc.)

Nigeria Data Center Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North Central Nigeria North East Nigeria North West Nigeria South West Nigeria South East Nigeria South Nigeria



Key Questions Answered in the Nigeria Data Center Report:

What will be the market value of the Nigeria Data Center market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Nigeria Data Center market?

What are the market drivers of the Nigeria Data Center market?

What are the key trends in the Nigeria Data Center market?

Which is the leading region in the Nigeria Data Center market?

What are the major companies operating in the Nigeria Data Center market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Nigeria Data Center market?

