Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market is expected to reach US$ 68 million by 2030, observing a hefty CAGR of over 6.3% by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market is valued at US$ 40 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Due to ample sunlight and a desire to switch to greener energy sources, Nigerians are increasingly adopting solar energy systems. Residential battery storage supplements solar systems by storing extra solar energy for use at night or on overcast days.

As people become more aware of environmental issues, they may seek out sustainable energy alternatives, such as domestic battery storage combined with renewable energy sources. Residential battery storage provides some energy security by giving homeowners a backup power source in the case of a power outage or an emergency.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Nigeria residential battery storage market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including technology, utility, connectivity type, operation type, and geography/regions (incl. North Central, North East, North West, South East, South, South West) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Nigeria residential battery storage market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Nigeria Residential Battery Storage market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/nigeria-residential-battery-storage-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of utility, the 6 kW to <10 kW segment held the majority of revenue share, around 50% in 2022, and is predicted to continue this position throughout the forecast period. This is related to rising energy use and an increase in the frequency of lengthy power outages.

On the basis of technology, in 2022, the lithium-ion segment accounted for more than 80% of total sales. This is because such batteries are more dependable and stable, and they may be recharged multiple times.

On the basis of connectivity, the on-grid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, It has several advantages, including energy arbitrage; residential customers can incorporate energy storage into their existing solar PV system and employ time-of-use on-peak and off-peak electricity.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 40 million Market Size Forecast US$ 68 million Growth Rate 6.3% Key Market Drivers Wide Product Availability to Accelerate Market Growth

Focus on Product Customization to Foster Market Growth Companies Profiled Schneider Electric

PRAG

LUMINOUS

Lento

Mercury

Somotex

Nexus

Multi Power Global Solutions Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Trojan Battery Company

Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/nigeria-residential-battery-storage-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies folowed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Nigeria residential battery storage market include,

In June 2020, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. established a collaboration with Gridtential Energy to advance bipolar battery technology. Amara Raja’s active material will be used in a number of experiments as part of this agreement, and improvements will be made to the battery life cycle, efficiency, charging rates, and energy density.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Nigeria residential battery storage market growth include Schneider Electric, PRAG, LUMINOUS, Lento, Mercury, Somotex, Nexus, Multi Power Global Solutions Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Trojan Battery Company among others.

Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/nigeria-residential-battery-storage-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Nigeria residential battery storage market based on technology, utility, connectivity type, operation type and region

Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Lead-acid Lithium-ion

Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Utility 3 kW to <6 kW 6 kW to <10 kW 10 kW to 29 kW

Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Connectivity Type On-grid Off-grid

Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Operation Type Standalone Systems Solar and Storage Systems

Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North Central Benue FCT Kogi Kwara Nasarawa Niger Plateau North East Adamawa Bauchi Borno Gombe Taraba Yobe North West Kaduna Katsina Kano Kebbi Sokoto Jigawa Zamfara South East Abia Anambra Ebonyi Enugu Imo South Akwa-Ibom Bayelsa Delta Edo South West Ekiti Lagos Osun Ondo Ogun



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/nigeria-residential-battery-storage-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Nigeria Residential Battery Storage Report:

What will be the market value of the Nigeria residential battery storage market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Nigeria residential battery storage market?

What are the market drivers of the Nigeria residential battery storage market?

What are the key trends in the Nigeria residential battery storage market?

Which is the leading region in the Nigeria residential battery storage market?

What are the major companies operating in the Nigeria residential battery storage market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Nigeria residential battery storage market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market – Global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 60% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Mass Notification Software Market – The market for global mass notification software is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The market for global mass notification software is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Optical Encryption Market – Global optical encryption market is estimated to witness a strong growth rate of around 8.2% over the period of 2019–2028

Global optical encryption market is estimated to witness a strong growth rate of around 8.2% over the period of 2019–2028 Global AI in Manufacturing Market – The global AI in manufacturing market was valued at nearly $2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period.

The global AI in manufacturing market was valued at nearly $2.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period. Global 5G Infrastructure Market – Global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 50% over the period of 2019-2028.

Global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 50% over the period of 2019-2028. Global AI in Image Recognition Market – Global AI in image recognition market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 22.3% over the period of 2022–2028.

Global AI in image recognition market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 22.3% over the period of 2022–2028. Global Cloud Computing Market – The global cloud computing market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 15% during the period of 2019–2028.

The global cloud computing market is estimated to witness a robust growth rate of over 15% during the period of 2019–2028. Global Smart Beacon Market – Global smart beacon market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 34.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global smart beacon market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 34.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market – Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 16% during the forecast period.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 16% during the forecast period. Global AI Market – Global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 32% during the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245