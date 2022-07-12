Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nigeria to Lead Market Growth in African Power Rental Market

Nigeria to Lead Market Growth in African Power Rental Market

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the African Power Rental Market was valued at $1,065.2 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.  The growth will primarily be driven by low electrification, high population growth, and increasing investments in infrastructure projects in the construction, mining, and tourism industries in Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria. Higher commodity prices are also fueling investment in the mining and oil & gas sectors, driving the demand for power rental in the region.

“International power rental companies are concentrating their efforts in compelling local end users about the benefits of renting versus buying generators. International market players have stated that national companies, especially in the oil and gas sectors, are more prone to either buy generators or to rent from local rental companies,” stated Georgina Carraway, Research Manager with Verify Markets.

Among the six countries analyzed in the report (Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa), Nigeria is projected to experience the highest growth rate (over 10.0 percent), driven by lack of electricity infrastructure and increasing demand from a rapidly expanding industrial segment. The South African market was the largest in terms of revenue in 2021, representing around 30.0 percent of the African market. South Africa has suffered from incessant power cuts, with power utility Eskom unable to provide the electricity its growing population requires. Accordingly, power renal companies have an opportunity to provide grid stability through rental solutions.

Despite the market potential, power rental companies are under threat from cleaner, more environmentally friendly technologies. Increasing renewable energy capacity is projected to affect the power rental market negatively as more rural communities and remote areas are expected to replace their energy consumption from diesel generators for new centralized generation renewable energy facilities. Nevertheless, this is not expected to hinder growth in the short- to medium-term. The relatively low cost of generators, in addition to its greater power generation capacity, will ensure that this remains the first choice for most end users.

The continuous and prime power segments account for the biggest portion of the market, owing to increasing load shedding, the unreliability of the power grid, and the lack of electricity infrastructure. Sectors like mining, oil & gas, and construction require a continuous supply of power since they are far from the electric grid. Prime power rental is demanded by facilities that require a primary power source apart from the utility grid; such as oil & gas, military, agricultural, and water and wastewater treatment facilities, among others.

The African Power Rental Market report has been segmented by type of contract, fuel, application, power output and end user. Main customers include oil & gas, mining, utilities, industrial and construction. For 2021, the oil & gas and mining customers together comprised almost 50.0 percent of overall market share. Africa is a major producer of many key mineral commodities with bountiful reserves of metals and minerals such as gold, diamond, cobalt, bauxite, iron ore, coal, and copper across the continent. The oil & gas and mining segments are expected to continue dominating the market, driven by the recovery of the commodity prices.

Major player Aggreko plc has two types of businesses in Africa: “local business” (transactional rental) and “projects”. The company mainly operates under the project model, which represents an estimated 75.0 percent of Aggreko’s revenues. Barloworld is the largest Caterpillar dealer in the region and Mantrac is the second-largest Caterpillar dealer in Africa, in terms of rental power. Some of the companies covered in this report include Aggreko plc., Barloworld, Mantrac, Mikano International Limited, Jubaili Bros, Generator Plant Hire, New Way, Atlas Copco, Grupo Vendap, Bundu Power, Amimer Enérgie SPA, Bergerat Monnoyeur Algerie, Himoinsa, JA Delmas, Globale Realisation SARL, African Power Services, BIA Group, Eagle Pride Power, Powerhouse, EURL SAMISEC, Asfour engineering, ELKatamy, Power Rent, CPT Gorup, TAQA Arabia, Sakr Power Generation, G&J Technical Services, Anointed Electrical Engineering, Services Limited, Davero Engineering, Power & Co Engineering Ltd., Iskus power ltd, and Konnected, among others.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall the African Power Rental Market, by country and as a continent. The report captures various market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecast, technology trends and competitive landscape.

A copy of the African Power Rental Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com. Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn. This report is part of Verify Markets’ Energy & Power Equipment market research subscription and consulting practice. Other power rental market reports:

  • European Power Rental Market
  • Latin American Power Rental Market
  • North American Generator Set Market
  • North American Temporary Heating Equipment Market
  • North American Temporary Fencing Market
  • North American Electrical Distribution Equipment Rental Market
  • North American Power Rental Market
  • North American Air Compressor Rental Market
  • US Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market
  • North American Temporary Cooling Market
  • North American Ground Protection Rental Market
  • North American Pump Rental Market
  • North American Aerial Equipment Rental Market
  • Latin American Generator Set Market
  • UPS Rental Market: North America
  • North American Steam Boiler Rental Market
  • North American Trench Shoring Equipment Rental Market
  • Global Power Rental Market

About Verify Markets:

Verify Markets is a global B2B market research and consulting firm. Our project teams are comprised of industry market experts, creative thinkers, business analysts, and independent consultants located around the world. We work with our clients to bring solutions to every project and deliver reliable data and trends based on primary research. Contact us to see how we can help deliver valuable data and insights to your organization.

Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the market along with secondary sources to validate our information. For more information on this report and other research (including custom reports and consulting), contact info@verifymarkets.com or call +1.210.595.6987

Contact: Haley Rico

Phone: 210-595-9687

Email: haley@verifymarkets.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.