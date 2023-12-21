Next phase of multi-million-dollar project to include scaling up cGMP manufacturing for phase 1 trial targeting infectious disease

CDMO services attracting considerable interest as state-of-the-art San Antonio facility helps address industry-wide scarcity for large molecule manufacturing

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK) (“NightHawk” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary (“Scorpius”) completed a demonstration run in the Company’s process development lab for a microbial vaccine program developed by a top-tier research university that is NIH and DTRA (Defense Threat Reduction Agency) funded.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of NightHawk, commented, “This first phase of a multi-million-dollar project was particularly noteworthy, as we achieved a successful demonstration run following a prior failed attempt by a competitor CDMO. The complexity of the project led this top-tier university to choose Scorpius, drawn by our more engaged management approach and accelerated development timeline. The successful completion of this demonstration run showcases our team’s dedication and expertise, and represents an important step in advancing our relationship with this nationally renowned university. The next phase of this project will include scaling up to cGMP manufacturing to support a phase 1 infectious disease trial. Our CDMO services continue to attract considerable interest, thanks to our extraordinary team, state-of-the-art facilities, and the industry-wide scarcity of capacity for large molecule manufacturing.”

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.

NightHawk Biosciences, through its Scorpius BioManufacturing subsidiary, is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com or www.scorpiusbiologics.com , and also follow us on Twitter .

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, and include statements such as recognizing revenue from the agreement during 2024, expanding our scope of work and revenue potential of this agreement and the CDMO activities holding the potential to generate meaningful revenue and cash flow Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to generate future revenue from manufacturing contracts booked in 2023 the Company’s ability to continue to grow revenue, leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to create substantial shareholder value as a pure-play CDMO in an underserved marketplace; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to successfully operate as a CDMO, he continued maintenance and growth of the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ patent estates the ability to obtain regulatory approval or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.