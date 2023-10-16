MILLSBORO, Del., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes is delighted to announce the launch of a prestigious scholarship opportunity that promises to redefine the world of education and sports. Founded by Nihar Gala, a dedicated businessman, entrepreneur, and medical professional, this award celebrates and supports student athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom.

Inspired by a vision of recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements of student-athletes, the Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes stands as a testament to the values of perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to achieving the highest standards in both sports and academics. This award is a reflection of Dr. Nihar Gala’s deep-rooted commitment to the betterment of our community through education and sports.

Scholarship Criteria:

To be eligible for the Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Student Athlete Status: Applicants should be current student athletes either in high school or university in the United States. Academic Commitment: Eligible students should be committed to their academic pursuits while actively participating in sports. Demonstrated Excellence: Candidates should showcase excellence in both their chosen sport and their academic endeavors. Balanced Commitment: The ideal applicants are those who demonstrate a strong commitment to both sports and education, effectively balancing their athletic and academic responsibilities. Essay Contest: The selection of the award recipient will be based on the submission of a creative essay. Applicants are required to submit an essay of under 1000 words that addresses the following prompt:

“Reflect on a substantial life experience that presented notable challenges. Explain the strategies you employed to surmount this experience and, most importantly, illustrate how it played a pivotal role in your personal development and growth.”

The Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes aims to recognize and support those student athletes who embody the values of determination, dedication, and excellence both on and off the field. This is the latest in funds from Gala including the Nihar Gala Scholarship and Nihar Gala Grant.

Meet Nihar Gala:

Nihar Gala is the founder and CEO of Alpha Care Medical, a comprehensive healthcare provider with four locations throughout Delaware: Millsboro, Harrington, Dover, and Seaford. Dr. Gala specializes in addiction medicine, pain management, and other areas of healthcare, utilizing his fluency in English, Spanish, and Hindi to effectively work with patients from all backgrounds.

The high quality of care that Alpha Care Medical provides is a direct result of Dr. Gala’s commitment to the highest professional standards in his practice. He earned his medical degree from Rutgers University Medical School in 2012 and completed both an internship and residency program there as well. In 2017, he founded Alpha Care Medical and has since put all his energy into ensuring that it offers the best possible care to its patients.

Under Nihar Gala’s leadership, Alpha Care Medical has become a premier healthcare provider in Delaware and is committed to providing quality medical services for people of all ages. The practice is dedicated to helping its patients achieve their health goals through quality medical services, compassionate care, and an unparalleled commitment to excellence. With these values in mind, Dr. Nihar Gala continues to strive for the best possible healthcare solutions for his patients.

By staying true to his values of professionalism and quality care, Nihar Gala has established Alpha Care Medical as a trusted provider of health services in Delaware. He has shown his dedication and passion for the healthcare industry through his continued commitment to providing quality care, which is evident in the growth of Alpha Care Medical. Under Dr. Gala’s guidance, Alpha Care Medical will continue to be a leader in providing comprehensive healthcare services that meet the needs of people throughout Delaware.

Deadline and Prize:

The Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes offers a generous scholarship amount of $1,000. The deadline to apply for the grant is June 15, 2024. The winner of the grant will be announced on July 15, 2024.

This scholarship is not just an investment in education but a testament to the unwavering dedication to the future of student athletes. Nihar Gala and the Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes are committed to shaping the future of education and sports by recognizing and supporting young talent.

For more information and to apply for the Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes, please visit https://nihargalaaward.com/nihar-gala-award/.

About Nihar Gala Award for Student Athletes:

