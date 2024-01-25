Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is backing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his legal battle with the Biden administration over his efforts to address the continuing crisis at the southern border.
“Governor Abbott is right: the state of Texas has every right to defend itself and its borders,” Haley told Fox News Digital in a statement on Thursday.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous that the President of the United States is trying to stop governors from doing
