Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Biden and the mishandling of classified materials “unbelievably disturbing.”

Haley, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made the comments during a Thursday interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“It is unbelievably disturbing that they are showing that they see Biden to not have a good memory, that they see hi

[Read Full story at source]