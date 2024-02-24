Nikki Haley’s team has given its strongest indication yet that the former ambassador plans to stay in the race for the Republican nomination through Super Tuesday by announcing a seven-figure ad-buy in various states.

“We know that the math is challenging, but this has never just been about who can win a Republican primary,” Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney said Friday on a call with reporters, according to NPR. “This battle is about who can win in November, def

[Read Full story at source]