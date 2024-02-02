Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says viral comments she made this week about Texas secession were more directed at President Biden and the “illegal immigration crisis” than whether Texans would actually try to leave the union.

“It’s not about secession. Nobody’s going to do that. That’s not what people are talking about. What they are talking about is why isn’t the president there, keeping Texans safe,” the former South Carolina governor and former

[Read Full story at source]