Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said on Saturday that she has raised around $4 million thanks to former President Trump’s “temper tantrums” this week.
Speaking to an audience in Maudlin, South Carolina, Haley spoke positively of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primaries, where she gained nine delegates versus Trump’s 12.
“It became a two-person race in New Hampshire, and we got to 43%,” she explained. “And what happened after
