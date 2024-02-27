Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is warning the Republican Party that it is becoming former President Donald Trump’s “playpen.”
Haley made the comments while speaking in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on the campaign trail following a brutal defeat in her home state of South Carolina.
“Look at what’s happening at the RNC. The idea that they would be choosing a chair and a director before a primary is over is a massive control move by Donald Trump,” Hale
