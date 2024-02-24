Nikki Haley asserted two days ahead of the South Carolina Republican primary that former President Trump “will not win the general election.”
“What I’m trying to tell all Republicans and anybody – Independents as well – anybody that’s voting in those primaries is if you want a change in the country, which I think the entire country wants a change, is we won’t get a change if we don’t win an election,” the former South Carolina governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on
