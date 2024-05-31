Former U.N. Ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has remained silent on the criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump as prominent Republicans and former Trump rivals continue to sound off.
Haley’s social media accounts have made no mention of the conviction as of early Friday afternoon and neither she, nor her representatives, responded to Fox News Digital’s repeated requests for comment.
Haley, who has been on a visit to Israel, posted o
