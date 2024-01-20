Former South Carolina Gov. and Republican candidate for president Nikki Haley on Saturday suggested that former President Trump may not be “mentally fit” after he seemed to confuse her with ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., while discussing the Jan. 6 riot.

“Last night Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on, mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle Jan. 6 better. I wasn’t even in D.C. on

[Read Full story at source]