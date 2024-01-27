The South Carolina home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “swatted” last month after someone filed a false police report, Reuters reported.
Authorities responded after a man claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at Haley’s home, town records obtained by the news agency reported.
The previously unreported “swatting” incident is among a wave of violent threats, bomb scares and other acts of intimidation against
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump team made ‘early on’ attempts to recruit RFK Jr. as former president’s running mate: report - January 27, 2024
- Nikki Haley swatted at her South Carolina home in December: report - January 27, 2024
- Dem launches campaign TikTok account, after suggesting the platform ‘may be’ a national security threat - January 27, 2024