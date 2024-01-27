The South Carolina home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was “swatted” last month after someone filed a false police report, Reuters reported.

Authorities responded after a man claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at Haley’s home, town records obtained by the news agency reported.

The previously unreported “swatting” incident is among a wave of violent threats, bomb scares and other acts of intimidation against

[Read Full story at source]