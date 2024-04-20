Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and her family welcomed husband Michael home today after a year-long deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard.
The former South Carolina governor, United Nations Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate shared the photos on her X account with the message, “That moment when you finally take a breath…It’s been a long year but even longer without each other.”
TRUMP’S LAST GOP RIVAL LANDS NEW GIG AFTER
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nikki Haley welcomes husband Michael home from National Guard deployment: ‘End of a year-long prayer’ - April 20, 2024
- ‘Nothing more backwards’ than US funding Ukraine border security but not our own, conservatives say - April 20, 2024
- Squad Democrats push Israel aid package amendment in failed cease-fire effort: ‘Death warrant on Palestinians’ - April 20, 2024