Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and her family welcomed husband Michael home today after a year-long deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

The former South Carolina governor, United Nations Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate shared the photos on her X account with the message, “That moment when you finally take a breath…It’s been a long year but even longer without each other.”

TRUMP’S LAST GOP RIVAL LANDS NEW GIG AFTER

[Read Full story at source]