Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a bite out of the GOP primary voter base in Pennsylvania — despite dropping out over a month ago.
Haley won just under 157,000 votes in the Pennsylvania Republican primary election on Tuesday, according to early reports.
That equates to approximately 17% support with 90% of votes already cast.
