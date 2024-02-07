Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wrote off the Nevada primary as “penny slots,” calling the state’s vote “rigged for Trump” following a heavy defeat.

Haley failed to win the Nevada primary despite former President Donald Trump not appearing on the ballot.

“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins. We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump,” said Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Per

