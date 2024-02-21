Nikki Haley’s Republican presidential campaign has succeeded in siphoning thousands of donors away from President Biden.
The Haley campaign’s Tuesday fundraising report, first obtained by Politico, showed that more than 5,200 donors who gave to Biden’s 2020 campaign have donated to Haley this election cycle. That number includes over 1,600 who gave more than $500,000 to Biden, the outlet reported.
Haley’s report says the campaign received “large dol
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia proposal for parental oversight of library books advances, critics cry censorship - February 21, 2024
- Indiana lawmakers vote to lift nearly 40-year ban on restaurant happy hours - February 21, 2024
- Medicaid expansion in Georgia looks unlikely this year, but advocates want lawmakers to keep trying - February 21, 2024