Nikki Haley’s Republican presidential campaign has succeeded in siphoning thousands of donors away from President Biden.

The Haley campaign’s Tuesday fundraising report, first obtained by Politico, showed that more than 5,200 donors who gave to Biden’s 2020 campaign have donated to Haley this election cycle. That number includes over 1,600 who gave more than $500,000 to Biden, the outlet reported.

Haley’s report says the campaign received “large dol

