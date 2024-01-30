FIRST ON FOX – Nikki Haley’s campaign says they’ve received an over 200% increase in email traffic from supporters asking the candidate to stay in the race following former president Donald Trump’s primary victory in New Hampshire.
A campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital that, prior to New Hampshire, they were getting an average of 300-350 emails per day to [email protected], a generic email address for the Haley campaign.
Last Wednesday, that number i
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Eric Schwerin ‘not aware’ of Joe Biden role in Hunter’s biz; ex-associate blasts ‘carefully worded’ testimony - January 30, 2024
- Hunter Biden again moves to dismiss Delaware gun indictment charges - January 30, 2024
- Nikki Haley’s inbox flooded with support post New Hampshire primary: ‘A normal political leader’ - January 30, 2024