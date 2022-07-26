Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces Addition of Vaporizer Manufacturing Facility in Houston, TX

TEMECULA, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is proud to announce yet another expansion of their manufacturing capabilities. This expansion represents their commitment to and support of their domestic industrial gas and clean energy customers.

Their new Houston, Texas, facility is now equipped to manufacture and deliver ambient vaporizers, bringing their products and support much closer to the East Coast, and Mexico markets, allowing for shorter turn-around times and reduced shipping costs for these growing markets.

Nikkiso Cryoquip Houston is already operational and ramping up to full production of the ambient air vaporizer product line, with customer deliveries already underway.

“We are excited to be able to increase our support of this important region and provide significant benefits to our customers,” according to Chris Colizzi, President of Nikkiso Cryoquip. “This expansion provides a strong support structure for future growth.”

The addition of the Houston facility also allows expanded capacity in the Group’s Murrieta, California, facility to further support their growing customer base across the Industrial Gases and Energy market segments.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

