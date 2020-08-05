Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries Group Expands in Russia and Wins Project for LNG Liquefaction Terminal

Breaking News
TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), announces the establishment of their new office in Moscow, Russia, managed by Ayman Zeitoun, Vice President, Russia. The facility will allow us to support LNG and Petrochemical customers in the Russian market, as well as CIS countries.

The Group received a contract to supply all the cryogenic pumps in a major liquefaction terminal under construction. A major portion of these pumps will be designed and engineered at our Higashimurayama, Tokyo plant, and assembled and tested in Nikkiso’s new factory in Miyazaki City, Japan. The remainder of the pumps will be provided by ACD Cryo, Germany.

For the first time, Nikkiso has been able to provide all of the Cryogenic pumps for a project this size. That has been possible as a result of the newly built factory in Miyazaki, Japan, which is allowing the Group to further diversify our product and manufacturing facilities outside of the US, and to better meet the global needs of our customers. This also allows us to localize our cryogenic pumps in Russia and meet future local requirements.

“We are excited for this opportunity and the potential to grow our business in Russia. While this is the first order for our Miyazaki factory, with it, we look forward to being able to grow our presence and provide expanded solutions throughout the global market,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

The project is scheduled to begin in late 2022 and will run for several years. The Group has a long and productive relationship with the client.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly-controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.cryoind.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
[email protected]

