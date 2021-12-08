Nikkiso Cryogenic Services Announces Soletec Group (Qatar) As Authorized Representative & Service Partner

Breaking News
TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce that Soletec Group (Soletec) has become the Authorized Representative and Service Partner for Nikkiso Cryogenic Services (NCS) in Qatar.

With the growth of the Middle East market, this association has allowed the Group to extend their regional presence for the industrial gases, hydrogen, marine, natural gas processing and petrochemical industries. Since July 1, 2021, Soletec has been able to provide aftermarket service and support to the local customers and shipyards with service and support of pumps, turbo expanders and process plants, including packaging, repairs, spare parts and field service.

Based in Doha, Qatar, Soletec will support Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group in establishing a strong long service operations to support all our existing customers.

“The newly formed partnership with Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group and Soletec gives us a stronger presence in Qatar and strengthens our ability to better serve our key customers,” according to Jim Estes, President, Nikkiso Cryogenic Services. “I am looking forward to continuing to provide Nikkiso’s customers top quality service and support by eliminating costly downtime to their operations and processes.”

Soletec Group has been providing services to the Oil and Gas industry for more than 50 years. As a leading provider of design, engineering and production services across the upstream, midstream and downstream supply chain, Soletec Group has established long-term relationships with some of the world’s most important oil and gas companies.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com

