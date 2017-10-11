CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 OCTOBER 2017 AT 1.00 PM (EEST)

Niklas Herlin has deceased

Cargotec’s major shareholder Niklas Herlin has deceased suddenly. Cargotec offers its condolences to his family.

Additional information:

Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Communications, tel. +358 20 777 4483

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com