SNOHOMISH, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nilam Resources, Inc, (OTC PINK: NILA) $NILA, gives update on corporate and operational activities and announces new direction for the Company.

“The Company and team have been working diligently over the last several months to get all filings, disclosures and corporate information updated and filed on OTC Markets as well as complete a new acquisition. We are pleased with the progress and have achieved Pink Current status and a new direction for the Company through the acquisition of Techy Trade,” stated Ron McIntyre, CEO of Nilam Resources.

In a strategic move, Nilam Resources, Inc. through a Stock Exchange Agreement, has purchased Techy Trade, a FinTech technology provider.

NILA has recognized the incredible potential of frontier technologies, including FinTech, MedTech and ClimateTech. The decision to pivot from its origins in health and wellness investments to the dynamic fields of these frontier technologies was driven by the rapidly evolving global landscape. These sectors represent a tremendous opportunity for innovation and positive impact on a global scale.

The acquisition of Techy Trade will enable NILA to leverage Techy Trade’s expertise, resources, and established position in the FinTech space.

“The acquisition of Techy Trade marks a pivotal moment for Nilam Resources, Inc. as we step boldly into the future of finance and technology,” commented Ron McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nilam Resources, Inc. “By harnessing the expertise of Techy Trade and exploring the vast potential of fintech, we are poised to positively contribute to the industry and create lasting change on a global scale.”

“The company believes that FinTech technologies have the potential to make finance more accessible and secure for everyone,” commented Pranjila More, President and Chief Operating Officer of Techy Trade.

About Nilam Resources, Inc

Nilam Resources, Inc. (OTC: NILA) is dedicated to exploring and supporting groundbreaking ventures in frontier technologies and applications. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and sustainability, NILA aims to make a positive global impact by revolutionizing traditional finance through innovation.

Website: http://www.nila.holdings/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nilaholdings

About Techy Trade

Techy Trade provides comprehensive and innovative solutions to ensure the integrity, security, and compliance of digital transactions for businesses across various industries. With our expertise, cutting-edge technology, and deep understanding of the digital landscape, we help clients optimise their financial operations, minimise risks, and enhance trust in their digital transactions. Our mission is to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complex world of digital transactions with confidence.

