Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Niman Ranch Debuts Darfresh® Packaging to Extend Shelf Life, Fight Food Waste, Showcase Quality & Increase Convenience

Niman Ranch Debuts Darfresh® Packaging to Extend Shelf Life, Fight Food Waste, Showcase Quality & Increase Convenience

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Cryovac Darfresh® Packaging for Certified Humane® Fresh Pork Now on Store Shelves

The Cryovac Darfresh® Tray packaging provides a hermetic seal completely surrounding the pork to preserve color, flavor and product integrity.

The Cryovac Darfresh® Tray packaging provides a hermetic seal completely surrounding the pork to preserve color, flavor and product integrity.

Niman Ranch works with a network of small independent family farmers and ranchers, raising livestock sustainably and humanely, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Niman Ranch pork is celebrated by top chefs and discerning home cooks for its marbling, texture and flavor.

Niman Ranch works with a network of small independent family farmers and ranchers, raising livestock sustainably and humanely, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Niman Ranch pork is celebrated by top chefs and discerning home cooks for its marbling, texture and flavor.

WESTMINSTER, Col., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This month, premium natural meat leader Niman Ranch debuted Cryovac Darfresh® packaging for its fresh pork. The Cryovac Darfresh® Tray packaging provides a hermetic seal completely surrounding the pork to preserve color, flavor and product integrity. This new packaging technology extends product shelf-life up to 35 days, fighting food waste and increasing retailer profits through a longer merchandizing window.

“As a quality-driven brand, we are proud to now offer Darfresh® packaging to our grocer partners, better showcasing our pork’s remarkable marbling and color and retaining peak quality,” shared Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch General Manager. “When a product looks and tastes this good, it deserves to be on full display, which Darfresh® offers. This new packaging is one more way that we stand by our commitment to offering the best customer experience and the finest tasting meat in the world,” Oliviero continued. Niman Ranch works with a network of small independent family farmers and ranchers, raising livestock sustainably and humanely, with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever.

Darfresh® packaging is a sustainable solution that resonates with today’s conscious consumers. The United Nations estimates about a third of food produced annually is wasted—a concerning fact for sustainability-driven eaters. Darfresh’s patented technology fights food waste on grocery shelves and in consumer fridges or freezers, extending shelf life and guarding against freezer burn.

Niman Ranch’s new easy-open case-ready packaging offers a new benefit to convenience-driven consumers looking for shorter grocery store visits and more Click & Collect or home delivery shopping experiences. Case-ready packaging is increasingly in demand, with over 80% of consumers considering case-ready products to be equal to or better quality than meat packaged in the store, according to the latest The Power of Meat Report. With consumers spending less time in stores, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic, and skilled staffing a continued challenge for grocers, the convenience and safety of Darfresh® case-ready packaging is an ideal solution.

Upscale New York City grocer Morton Williams Supermarkets is the first retailer in the country carrying Niman Ranch’s new Darfresh® packaging. “At Morton Williams, we always offer our customers the best quality and convenience,” said Morton Williams Meat and Seafood Director Victor Colello. “We are excited to now carry this all-natural pork line from Niman Ranch with no antibiotics or hormones for our customers looking for great taste, sustainable food and shopping convenience.” Morton Williams has 16 fresh markets across the New York City metro area.

Attachments

  • NR BI Pork Loin Chop Dar Fresh Tray- 1 chop 001
  • Niman_10055 
CONTACT: Alicia LaPorte
Niman Ranch
860-869-9788
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.