Breaking News
Home / Top News / NimbeLink to Introduce the Ultra-Low Power Skywire Nano at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Los Angeles

NimbeLink to Introduce the Ultra-Low Power Skywire Nano at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Los Angeles

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NimbeLink, a global leader in embedded cellular modems and asset tracking solutions, today announced that it will introduce the SkyWire® Nano, the world’s smallest and lowest-power “end device” certified embedded modem at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Los Angeles. NimbeLink developed the Skywire® Nano in partnership with Oslo-based Nordic Semiconductor, the world leader in low-power cellular radios.

The Skywire Nano (NL-SWN-LTE-NRF9160) leverages the Nordic nRF9160 cellular IoT SiP to deliver low-power LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity in an extremely small form factor. The new globally capable modem features an on-board applications processor, enables broad flexibility in choosing antennas, and supports Power Save Mode (PSM) and eDRX. Like all Skywire embedded modems, the Skywire Nano is “end device” certified, enabling Internet of Things (IoT) product developers to bypass costly and time-consuming carrier certifications and greatly accelerate their time to market.

“The Skywire Nano has the smallest form factor and the lowest power consumption of any cellular IoT modem on the market today,” says Kurt Larson, chief technology officer of NimbeLink. “It combines the low-power chipset leadership of Nordic and the embedded cellular modem expertise of NimbeLink into one compelling and robust solution. For product developers who want to quickly bring to market products with small footprints and extremely low power consumption, the Skywire Nano is the perfect choice.”

MWC attendees and members of the media can learn more about the capabilities of the new Skywire Nano by visiting Booth 2560 in the MWC IoT Zone at the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22-24. NimbeLink will also have on display their edge-to-enterprise Asset Tracking Solutions, featuring the AT2, AT4, and AT6 asset tracking devices.

About NimbeLink
NimbeLink is the world’s most trusted partner for edge-based cellular connectivity solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). NimbeLink makes certified Skywire® cellular modems that are pin-compatible and future-proof and enable OEMs to dramatically reduce their cellular development time. In addition, NimbeLink develops and markets complete edge-to-enterprise Asset Tracking Solutions that are precisely configured to customers’ use cases. For more information, please call +1 612.285.3433, send a message, or visit www.nimbelink.com.

To learn more about Nordic Semiconductor please visit their website.

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.