NimbeLink to Introduce the Ultra-Low Power Skywire Nano at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NimbeLink, a global leader in embedded cellular modems and asset tracking solutions, today announced that it will introduce the SkyWire® Nano, the world’s smallest and lowest-power “end device” certified embedded modem at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Los Angeles. NimbeLink developed the Skywire® Nano in partnership with Oslo-based Nordic Semiconductor, the world leader in low-power cellular radios.

The Skywire Nano (NL-SWN-LTE-NRF9160) leverages the Nordic nRF9160 cellular IoT SiP to deliver low-power LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity in an extremely small form factor. The new globally capable modem features an on-board applications processor, enables broad flexibility in choosing antennas, and supports Power Save Mode (PSM) and eDRX. Like all Skywire embedded modems, the Skywire Nano is “end device” certified, enabling Internet of Things (IoT) product developers to bypass costly and time-consuming carrier certifications and greatly accelerate their time to market.

“The Skywire Nano has the smallest form factor and the lowest power consumption of any cellular IoT modem on the market today,” says Kurt Larson, chief technology officer of NimbeLink. “It combines the low-power chipset leadership of Nordic and the embedded cellular modem expertise of NimbeLink into one compelling and robust solution. For product developers who want to quickly bring to market products with small footprints and extremely low power consumption, the Skywire Nano is the perfect choice.”

MWC attendees and members of the media can learn more about the capabilities of the new Skywire Nano by visiting Booth 2560 in the MWC IoT Zone at the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22-24. NimbeLink will also have on display their edge-to-enterprise Asset Tracking Solutions , featuring the AT2, AT4, and AT6 asset tracking devices.

